The image shared by Tina Ambani shows her with brother-in-law Mukesh Ambani(Instagram/@tinaambaniofficial)
Tina Ambani shares warm birthday greetings for brother-in-law Mukesh Ambani

While many flooded the comments section with birthday wishes for Mukesh Ambani, others couldn’t stop expressing how precious the photographs are.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 04:13 PM IST

On the occasion of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s birthday today, Tina Ambani took to Instagram to share a warm birthday wish complete with two beautiful pictures. Tina shared a heartfelt message along with the pictures showing her with husband Anil Ambani and brother-in-law Mukesh Ambani.

“Happy birthday to a loving son, brother and brother-in-law, adoring father and grandfather! Wishing you happiness and health always,” reads the caption. The first picture shows Tina along with her husband and brother-in-law. The second image is a throwback picture showing Tina and Mukesh Ambani in their younger days.

Take a look at the share:


Shared some five hours ago, the post has garnered over 8,320 likes and several reactions. While many flooded the comments section with birthday wishes for Mukesh Ambani, others couldn’t stop expressing how precious the photographs are.

“Lovely picture. Wishing all the happiness,” wrote an Instagram user. “Happy birthday to the tycoon,” commented another.

Many shared flower bouquet and heart emojis to share their liking for the post.

What are your thoughts on this share?

