Tiny dog fiercely barks at man pretending to hit its pet dad

Dogs always love their pet parents and would do anything to protect them. This video shared online shows one such protector who tries saving its pet dad from a person pretending to hit him. There is a chance that the sweet video will melt your heart into a puddle and also make you repeatedly say ‘aww’.

The image shows the tiny dog protecting its pet dad.(Screengrab)

The video is posted on an Instagram page with a sweet caption. “Small but strong protector,” it reads. The video opens to show two men sitting on a couch with a dog standing on the backrest. One of the men pretends to hit the other person, who is the dog’s pet dad. Instantly, the dog reacts and fiercely barks at the man trying to hit its pet dad. The pooch rushes to protect its human every time the other person pretends to hit him. At one point, the tiny pooch also plants a kiss on its pet dad’s cheeks as if to comfort him.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted on March 14. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 4.1 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received several likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“It shows how much it loves its owner, and cares for him, now that's very special,” posted an Instagram user. “My yorkie does the same, very protective of either me getting hit or my partner. Love her!” commented another. “Dogs are very protective of their one person. Mine will do that to my man even when he kisses me good night, lol. He loves my man and sits on his lap all the time. But no one is supposed to touch me, lol,” shared a third. “Sooooo cuuutttteeeee,” expressed a fourth. “Aww… so cute,” wrote a fifth. Many reacted to the video through hear or clapping emoticons.

