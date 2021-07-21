Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Tiny puppy stole his favourite toy. So big dog pulled off this smart move. Watch
trending

Tiny puppy stole his favourite toy. So big dog pulled off this smart move. Watch

German shepherd dog's clever ruse to trick a puppy into returning his favourite toy has impressed many.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 05:28 PM IST
Older dog Dex tricking the puppy in this adorable and hilarious video. (TikTok/Instagram)

Sometimes, pets can leave their humans completely in shock with their actions. This video that’s made its way onto Instagram highlights such smart act by a dog. The video shows what the doggo did when a tiny puppy stole his favourite toy. His clever ruse to trick the puppy and get his toy back has impressed many and may even leave you delighted.

The video was posted on an Instagram profile called ‘gsdloverspage’, an account dedicated to those who love German shepherd dogs. The clip, however, was first posted on a TikTok account called @mother_ shepherd.

The video opens to show a tiny puppy playing with a toy and an older German shepherd dog walking around him. “Dex is having a tough time learning to share,” reads a caption on the video.

It gets clear that the puppy was playing with a toy that Dex, the big doggo wanted to play with. That’s when the dog pulls off his neat trick. He goes and gets a blue ball and leaves it in front of the puppy. And what do you know, the puppy takes the bait and rushes to grab the ball, leaving the earlier toy free for Dex.

“Turns out we have quite the businessman,” reads the text on the video. Well, looking at this video, it’s hard not to agree. Their little game doesn’t end there, though. See the entire video to know what happens in the end.

Watch the incredible interaction between the two dogs below:

Within two days of being shared on Instagram, the video has collected over 2,000 likes and several comments.

“That’s too cute,” shared an individual. “Dog are smart,” added another. “Lol bait and switch,” posted a third. “Sees puppy having too much fun with ball, he wants the ball back,” wrote a fourth.

What do you think about this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dogs pets funny video

Related Stories

trending

Doggo wows netizens by painting picture. ‘Doggo Van Gogh’, say netizens

PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 08:21 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

This elephant’s tantrums are making netizens giggle. Watch

Rare blue lobster caught by fisherman, then released back. Pics are viral

Flood in China’s Zhengzhou city causes havoc, videos show scary situation

Tiny puppy stole his favourite toy. So big dog pulled off this smart move. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Eid-al-Adha 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Eid-al-Adha
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Pegasus
India vs Sri Lanka
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP