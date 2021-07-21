Tiny puppy stole his favourite toy. So big dog pulled off this smart move. Watch

Sometimes, pets can leave their humans completely in shock with their actions. This video that’s made its way onto Instagram highlights such smart act by a dog. The video shows what the doggo did when a tiny puppy stole his favourite toy. His clever ruse to trick the puppy and get his toy back has impressed many and may even leave you delighted.

The video was posted on an Instagram profile called ‘gsdloverspage’, an account dedicated to those who love German shepherd dogs. The clip, however, was first posted on a TikTok account called @mother_ shepherd.

The video opens to show a tiny puppy playing with a toy and an older German shepherd dog walking around him. “Dex is having a tough time learning to share,” reads a caption on the video.

It gets clear that the puppy was playing with a toy that Dex, the big doggo wanted to play with. That’s when the dog pulls off his neat trick. He goes and gets a blue ball and leaves it in front of the puppy. And what do you know, the puppy takes the bait and rushes to grab the ball, leaving the earlier toy free for Dex.

“Turns out we have quite the businessman,” reads the text on the video. Well, looking at this video, it’s hard not to agree. Their little game doesn’t end there, though. See the entire video to know what happens in the end.

Watch the incredible interaction between the two dogs below:

Within two days of being shared on Instagram, the video has collected over 2,000 likes and several comments.

“That’s too cute,” shared an individual. “Dog are smart,” added another. “Lol bait and switch,” posted a third. “Sees puppy having too much fun with ball, he wants the ball back,” wrote a fourth.

What do you think about this video?

