Toddler kisses Golden Retriever dog and gives it a big hug. Watch cute video

The Internet is a treasure trove of videos that showcase sweet bonds of friendship between pet parents and their fur babies. And these videos become even more adorable when the humans involved are kids or toddlers who simply cannot keep their hands off their pets. And this is precisely what this beautiful video captures.

The video was shared by a Twitter user Buitengebieden for their 1.6 million dedicated followers on the micro-blogging site. "Sometimes you just need a hug," read the caption of the video with a smiling emoticon. The video shows the toddler caressing the Golden Retriever dog before giving it a kiss and a big hug.

Watch the cute video featuring the toddler and Golden Retriever dog below:

Sometimes you just need a hug.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/TChUMEF2oL — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) September 13, 2022

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has garnered more than 2.8 million views and several comments from netizens.

"This is absolutely adorable and again anybody who knows labs and golden retrievers would not have any trouble with this. Mine were incredibly gentle with my children as well. It’s all about knowing your dog. Thank you for sharing it. I watched it over and over," commented a Twitter user. "Damn it, just when I thought I no longer have any feelings left, this happens," posted another. "My two favorite things in this world!! Babies and dogs. Together," expressed a third with a heart emoticon. "This is just one reason why we adore Golden Retrievers!" shared a fourth.