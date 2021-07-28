Girl’s expression while watching a Tokyo Olympics 2020 event melts hearts. Watch

An adorable video of a little girl has surfaced on the Internet that has left netizens gushing. Shared on Reddit, the video shows the toddler watching a weightlifting match in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The girl’s expressions while watching the event have stolen many hearts and may just do the same to you too.

The video starts with the little one watching the event of women’s weightlifting. The clip shows how the strength and power showcased by the athletes leave her mesmerised. We won’t give away the whole clip, so take a look at the recording:

Shared some 20 hours ago, the video has garnered over 36,000 upvotes and the numbers are still increasing. People loved how the little girl was awestruck by the athletes. While many expressed that she may be an athlete in making, others simply showered the video with love and good wishes.

“We'll be watching her career with great interest. See you in 20 years,” said a Reddit user. “Some are strong because they lift weights, while others are strong because they lift spirits. Keep lifting little girl!” wrote another. “Personal highlight for me was the looking at her hands and saying with some sadness ‘I wish I had strong hands’. If it was a sitcom, it would cut to a workout montage,” commented a third. “That was adorable. We need to add ‘dropping’ as an Olympic sport,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this video?