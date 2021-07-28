Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Girl’s expression while watching a Tokyo Olympics 2020 event melts hearts. Watch
trending

Girl’s expression while watching a Tokyo Olympics 2020 event melts hearts. Watch

“That was adorable. We need to add ‘dropping’ as an Olympic sport,” wrote a Reddit user while reacting to the video.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUL 28, 2021 08:57 AM IST
The image shows the little girl watching an Olympic event.(Reddit/@lilmcfuggin)

An adorable video of a little girl has surfaced on the Internet that has left netizens gushing. Shared on Reddit, the video shows the toddler watching a weightlifting match in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The girl’s expressions while watching the event have stolen many hearts and may just do the same to you too.

The video starts with the little one watching the event of women’s weightlifting. The clip shows how the strength and power showcased by the athletes leave her mesmerised. We won’t give away the whole clip, so take a look at the recording:

Shared some 20 hours ago, the video has garnered over 36,000 upvotes and the numbers are still increasing. People loved how the little girl was awestruck by the athletes. While many expressed that she may be an athlete in making, others simply showered the video with love and good wishes.

“We'll be watching her career with great interest. See you in 20 years,” said a Reddit user. “Some are strong because they lift weights, while others are strong because they lift spirits. Keep lifting little girl!” wrote another. “Personal highlight for me was the looking at her hands and saying with some sadness ‘I wish I had strong hands’. If it was a sitcom, it would cut to a workout montage,” commented a third. “That was adorable. We need to add ‘dropping’ as an Olympic sport,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reddit tokyo olympics 2020

Related Stories

trending

Twitter hails ‘junior Mirabai Chanu’, here’s how she reacted. Watch viral video

PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 09:31 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Girl’s expression while watching a Tokyo Olympics 2020 event melts hearts. Watch

Mumbai Police shares images that make them ‘uncomfortable’

IFS officer shares clip of mama monkey bathing its kid. Netizens love it

Twitter hails ‘junior Mirabai Chanu’, here’s how she reacted. Watch viral video
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Aadhaar card
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP