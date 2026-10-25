Tokyo railway station brings in 2 goats to eat weeds, delights commuters

Two goats have become an unlikely attraction outside a railway station in central Tokyo, where they have been brought in to eat weeds growing on a patch of land. The animals are helping with vegetation control while also attracting attention from commuters, children and other passers-by.

A Tokyo railway station brought in two goats to clear weeds, delighting commuters and attracting attention on social media. (X/@shinjifukuhara)

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According to a report published by Japanese outlet J-Town Net on October 23, East Japan Railway Company (JR East) introduced the goats outside Yotsuya Station in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward on October 9.

Why did the station bring in goats?

The animals are Pokke, a two-year-old female, and Nagi, a one-year-old male. JR East said the idea came from a railway employee who suggested using goats as an efficient way to clear the weeds.

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{{^usCountry}} "The grassy area in front of the station is of a certain size, and an employee suggested using goats for weeding as one of the efficient methods of weeding, which led to its implementation," an employee from JR East's Ueno Business Headquarters told J-Town Net. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The grassy area in front of the station is of a certain size, and an employee suggested using goats for weeding as one of the efficient methods of weeding, which led to its implementation," an employee from JR East's Ueno Business Headquarters told J-Town Net. {{/usCountry}}

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JR East has also described the approach as an environmentally friendly trial of a different weed-control method.

The railway company has no plans to add more goats for now. According to FNN Prime Online, the pair are expected to continue grazing until December, although their work may finish earlier if the weeds are cleared.

Goats win hearts on social media

The animals caught wider attention after university lecturer Shinji Fukuhara shared a photograph on X on October 19. Fukuhara, who regularly passes Yotsuya Station, spotted the goats while returning from work and noticed how people had gathered to watch them.

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"I saw a child holding onto the railing, smiling and chasing a goat, so I wanted to take a picture. The goat really did bring a smile to everyone's face. It felt a bit like a zoo, and when I thought about it that way, I began to think that there must be some meaning in being able to do something so heartwarming in the heart of Tokyo, especially in Chiyoda Ward," Fukuhara told the outlet.

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Check out the post here:

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"We are delighted that so many people have shown interest. We have also seen heartwarming scenes, such as local elementary school students calling out to the goats, which have given us a sense of connection between the station and the community. All of us at the station are very pleased about this," the JR East employee said.