'They gave us their time': Woman shares how girls in Japan walked her to her destination

A simple request for directions in Tokyo turned into a memory that one traveller says she will cherish for years. Instead of pointing her towards the nearest station, two local girls decided to walk with her and her companion, making sure they reached the right train. The heartwarming encounter, shared on Instagram, has left many people appreciating the kindness of strangers in Japan. Woman shares heartwarming experience in Japan. (Instagram/@shufflewithakanksha)

Woman shares unforgettable experience in Tokyo The post was shared on Instagram by Akankshaa, who reflected on the unexpected gesture in the caption.

"I'm not crying, you are. Neither of them knew our names. They didn't have to help. Yet they gave us something far more valuable than directions. They gave us their time, their kindness, and a memory we'll carry for the rest of our lives. Those of you who see this in Japan, will you help me connect with the three of them? I didn't thank them enough."

The video captures the two girls walking alongside the travellers after they asked for directions to Shibuya Station.

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In the clip, one of the women says, "People say you shouldn't ask anyone in Japan where to go because they'll take you there. So here we are. We asked these girls where Shibuya Station was, and they've been walking with us for the last five to ten minutes. People say Japan is beautiful because of its landscapes, culture and traditions, but for us, its greatest beauty was its people."

She goes on to explain that they knew only the words "sumimasen" and "arigatou gozaimasu" when asking for help. Despite the language barrier, the girls understood only "Ginza Line" and chose to walk with them for nearly 15 minutes from Miyashita Park to the Ginza Line at Shibuya Station, making sure they boarded the correct train.

"They kept chatting and giggling as they happily led us on. We didn't even get to ask their names because we were still trying to process what had just happened," she added.

Check out the full video below: