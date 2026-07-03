Man fears layoff as company fires employees ‘in the name of AI’: ‘They’re choosing 1-2 people every day’

A Reddit post by an employee who claimed his company has started firing staff “in the name of AI” has sparked discussion online. The user said the firm has allegedly begun letting go of senior employees first, with one or two people being asked to leave every day. A man says his company is forcing remote workers to relocate or resign amid AI-linked job cuts. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

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The post was shared with the title, “Going to be laid off soon. Need advice”. In the detailed post, the employee wrote, “My company is firing a bunch of employees in the name of AI and has strategically started letting go of the senior people in the team first. Every day, they’re choosing 1-2 people to fire. There was absolutely no prior communication before they made this decision.”

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The user claimed that the first sign of trouble came when salaries were delayed last month. According to the post, the company has now started asking employees to resign instead of formally terminating them.

Employee worried about resignation and notice period The Reddit user further alleged that HR told employees their notice period would begin from the day they submitted their resignation. However, some senior managers who were expected to serve notice until August have now reportedly been told not to report to work after 15 July.

“This makes me feel that the same thing will eventually happen to everyone: they won’t pay us anymore and won’t even let us complete our notice period,” the employee wrote.

The user added that he has been searching for a new job since last month but has not managed to get interviews so far. He said he has enough savings to cover expenses for three to four months, but remains unsure whether he will be able to secure another job within that period.

The employee also claimed that remote workers are being asked either to relocate and work from office in another state or resign. He said relocating would be financially difficult for him.

Seeking advice, he asked how he should speak to HR in a way that could help him negotiate a severance package or delay his resignation.

Internet users share advice The post received a few reactions from Reddit users, many of whom advised him not to make any decision in haste.

One user wrote, “I’d say commit to relocating. Ask for a month, but if they are adamant about not giving you that much time, try to find a PG as temporary accommodation. Meanwhile, keep looking for a new job.” Another said, “Never resign under pressure. Ask HR to give everything in writing, including the relocation requirement, notice period terms and last working day.”

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A third user commented, “Do not verbally agree to anything without an email trail. If they want you to relocate, ask them to share the official policy, relocation assistance and deadline in writing.” Another added, “Buying time is important, but also keep applying aggressively.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)