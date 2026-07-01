Delhi woman laid off after 5-year stint says it was a 'sign from God': 'I have to start from zero'

A Delhi-based woman has caught the internet's attention after opening up about being laid off from her job after spending over 5 years at the company. The woman said that she believed the layoff might have happened for a reason. (Pexels/Representational image)

Taking to Instagram, Anukriti Vidyarthi revealed that she was informed during a call with her HR team and manager that her role had become "redundant". "I'm jobless. Today is 29th June, 2026, and I had a call with my HR and the manager, and they told me that my role is redundant and I've been asked to leave the company. The company where I was there for like five and a half years," she said.

Reflecting on the sudden turn of events, Vidyarthi admitted that she had no idea what came next. "I don't know how to feel about it. I have no idea. I don't know where to start. Start it from where? I have to start it from zero," she said.

"I don't know if I'm gonna make it, and what I'm gonna do, if I'm gonna start something of my own. I have no clue. And I never thought that I'll be here at this stage. But I am," she added.

But despite the uncertainty, the woman said that she believed the layoff might have happened for a reason. "Maybe it's a sign from God because, mujhe lagta hai ki main kabhi naukri khud se chhodti. Toh Bhagwan ne bola, 'Niklo bhai ab yahan se, bahut ho gaya tumhara,'" she said.

Vidyarthi also spoke about losing the financial security of a monthly salary. "I will not have a salary coming in every month, no matter what. Maybe I'll earn less, maybe I'll earn more, I don't know," she concluded.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Vidyarthi captioned it, "Onwards and upwards.”