‘I’m glad I’m getting laid off from Microsoft’: Employee says job loss better than months of anxiety

Microsoft is planning another round of job cuts, and affected employees are expected to be informed as early as next week. While getting laid off is undoubtedly going to come as a shock to many, at least one Microsoft employee claims he is prepared for bad news and even a little happy about it. A Microsoft employee claims he anticipates being laid off and is relieved about it. (Unsplash)

In a post shared on the professional community Blind, where verified employees can have conversations about their workplaces, a Microsoft employee claimed that he anticipated being laid off and was actually relieved about it.

In the post titled “I'm glad I'm getting laid off from Microsoft,” the employee said that he was glad to be rid of the anxiety and uncertainty that naturally precedes a round of job cuts.

“I’m getting laid off from Microsoft” The employee said he had been expecting the news after noticing signs that he was being sidelined at work, including being quietly moved away from projects and receiving less feedback from his manager.

While he admitted that losing a job was not an ideal situation, he said the prolonged anxiety around possible layoffs had become more draining than the layoff itself.

“My manager is getting the layoff list on the 30th. But I do know that I am expected to get laid off,” he said.

“A few of the reasons were that I've been quietly reassigned to my projects and a coworker came in for assistance and even he doesn't really know the reason why. My manager has been kinda ignoring me giving me less feedback.”