Japan PM arrives in Delhi; delighted to host you on your first visit to India, says PM Modi

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday on a three-day visit to India, during which she will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strengthen bilateral cooperation across trade, investment, defence and other key sectors. Japan Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi waves as she arrives to India for her first official visit, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (@takaichi_sanae)

This is Takaichi's first official visit to India. She is visiting at Modi's invitation from July 1 to 3 for the 16th India-Japan annual summit, the MEA earlier said.

Takaichi posted on X photos of her arrival in India.

Sharing her post, Modi wrote: "A very warm welcome to India, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi."

"We are delighted to host you on your first visit to India, and I look forward to our wide-ranging discussions tomorrow that will further deepen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Through our joint efforts, we will continue to advance peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. @takaichi_sanae," he said.

According to a media advisory issued by the MEA on June 30, Takaichi will meet Modi at the Hyderabad House on Thursday.