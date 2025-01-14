Indian influencer finds gravity-defying upside down train in Japan: 'Living in 2050'

Japan is known for its futuristic inventions and innovative forms of commute. A viral video shows shows a suspended monorail running overhead in Japan, much to the surprise of an Indian influencer. In her video, social media influencer named Aishwarya Karkera is amazed to see a suspended train travels overhead in Japan's Tokyo. Unlike other trains, this monorail runs on tracks built under a bridge leaving in upside down and suspended in the air.(Instagram/aishwarya_karkera)

Unlike other trains, this monorail runs on tracks built under a bridge leaving in upside down and suspended in the air. "I didn't believe that Japan was living in 2050 until I saw this upside down train," she wrote in the caption for the video.

While it may seem like the train itself is upside down, it's actually the opposite. The train, built inverted on the outside, is actually like a normal monorail inside with the driver and passengers seated normally. In the video, the train moves forward very smoothly with people sitting inside.

Take a look at the video here:

Karkera shared that this was the world’s longest suspended monorail and asked her followers if they would like to travel in it.

Many users were surprised like Karkera to see the monorail and shared that upside-down train looked scary to travel in. "It's giving me anxiety to watch this clip," said one user, while another joked, "Japan is fighting gravity."

While it might appear to be a latest invention, the Chiba Urban Monorail began operation on March 28, 1988. This monorail was introduced in 1977 in Japan to fix the issues of traffic and noise pollution in the area and connects Chiba Minato to Kencho-Mae.

The monorail passes by museums, a sports stadium, and a zoo while offering cheaper and easier access to the heart of the city.

