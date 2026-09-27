Top performer says manager blocked promotion because they were ‘too valuable’

A high-performing employee’s Reddit post has raised questions about workplace growth after they claimed their manager blocked an internal transfer. The employee said they had cleared all rounds for a senior product management role that came with a 30% pay rise.

Employee claims manager stopped their internal transfer. (Representational Image/Pexels)

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However, their current manager allegedly told HR that the team was understaffed and could not afford to lose them. The offer was reportedly cancelled, leaving the employee considering quitting the company to pursue the promotion elsewhere.

Employee says manager blocked internal transfer

The Reddit user said they had spent the past three years working at a mid-sized tech company, where they automated much of their team’s reporting process, trained four new hires and consistently performed at a high level.

They said they had hoped to move into product management and applied for an internal senior PM position after the hiring director specifically encouraged them to apply. According to the employee, they cleared all three interview rounds and were set to receive an official offer with a 30% pay rise.

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{{^usCountry}} However, the employee claimed their current department manager blocked the transfer behind closed doors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the employee claimed their current department manager blocked the transfer behind closed doors. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the Reddit post, the manager told HR that the department was understaffed and that losing the employee’s daily output would cause operational disruption. HR reportedly agreed, and the offer was cancelled.

The employee said they were told they would have to remain in their current operational role for at least another 12 months before applying again.

The hiring director allegedly apologised privately and told the employee that there was nothing they could do.

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Read the full story here.

Reddit users suggest looking for new job

The employee questioned whether being a top performer had worked against them, writing that they felt “literally being held hostage” by their own manager.

They also asked whether they should quit a company they otherwise enjoyed simply to get a promotion.

Several Reddit users advised the employee to start looking for opportunities elsewhere while remaining in their current job.

“You immediately ask for a raise based on their assessment of your performance, and start searching for another job,” one person commented.

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Another suggested asking for an even bigger raise, writing, “And I’d ask for 40% because obviously your role is more important than the other one.”

Others advised the employee to update their CV and start applying for jobs while still employed.

One user suggested a direct response to the manager: “Tell your boss, no problem, when does my 30% pay raise take effect?”

Another Reddit user shared a similar experience, saying they had eventually quit after being overloaded with work and later secured a promotion elsewhere.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)