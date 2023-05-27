Tortoise tries to cuddle with cat on tiny bed. Kitty just doesn’t like it

The meme ‘if I fits, I sits’ is famously used for cats and their ability to plonk themselves in weird, often tiny spaces. This time, however, it is a tortoise trying to beat a cat at its own game. A video shared on Reddit shows a hilarious interaction between these two animals - both vying for a comfortable spot on a rather small basket.

The video shows a cat and a tortoise. (Reddit/@pastebluepaste)

The video, shared on Reddit’s ‘r/aww’ community, shows a cat lounging comfortably on a small, round bed. A tortoise slowly makes its way towards the bed and climbs on top of it right next to the kitty. It’s clear the bed isn’t big enough for both the animals but the tortoise squeezes itself right next to the cat as if convinced about cuddling with its feline friend - or using the bed for itself.

The cat seems rather perturbed by this invasion of its space. Not ready to leave, it moves around the bed trying to find another spot to sit in. The tortoise continues to move as well, leaving the cat even more confused.

Watch this hilarious interaction between the cat and the tortoise below:

The video has left many on Reddit laughing out loud. Since it was shared on May 25, the clip has collected over 66,000 upvotes along with several delightful reactions.

Here’s what Redditor’s have shared about this cat and tortoise:

“First time seeing a cat get muscled out by a turtle. Hilarious,” reads a comment from a Redditor. “If it fits, I sits,” wrote an individual. To this another replied from the cat’s perspective, “Cat: Wait, THAT'S MY LINE”. “Dogs everywhere are clapping and cheering for this ninja turtle,” reacted a third. “Tortoise just needed to be with its buddy, they figured out the accommodations eventually,” commented a fourth.