‘Track on point’: Singapore Police wows internet with National Day Parade video set to Rajinikanth’s ‘Powerhouse’

The Singapore Police Force has drawn widespread attention with a new video for the National Day Parade 2025. Set to Powerhouse, the high-energy track from superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Coolie, the clip merges discipline with cinematic flair. A viral clip of Singapore Police marching to Rajinikanth’s Powerhouse impressed internet users.(Instagram/singaporepoliceforce)

In the footage, uniformed officers stride forward in slow motion, backs turned to the camera, exuding an air of unwavering confidence. The thundering beats of Powerhouse heighten the drama, transforming the parade scene into something that could easily pass for a film trailer.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the police captioned it, “Reporting for #ndp2025 duties. #powerhouse #sg60 #singaporepoliceforce #safeguardingeveryday.”

Watch the clip here:

Internet loves it

The post quickly went viral, racking up over 6 million views and drawing a flood of reactions. One viewer described it as “the most stylish police parade video ever”, while another wrote, “Only Singapore Police could pull this off with such class.” A third remarked, “The music choice is genius; Rajinikanth would be proud.” Others enthused, “I’ve watched this ten times already”, “This is how you do public relations right”, and “Coolie meets NDP is the crossover we didn’t know we needed.” Many also praised the officers’ composure, with one comment noting, “Discipline has never looked this cinematic.”

About Coolie

The choice of Powerhouse for the video comes as excitement builds for Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures. The film boasts a star-studded cast including Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Upendra, Aamir Khan, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Monisha Blessy, and Kaali Venkat.

Scheduled for a theatrical release on August 14, Coolie will hit cinemas on the same day as War 2, which features Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.