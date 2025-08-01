Indian couple quits high-paying Singapore jobs to return home: 'Thought I’d earn 20K a month'

Jobs abroad often come with big pay cheques, long hours, and busy city life. But for one couple, that wasn’t the dream anymore. An Instagram video recently showed a couple who gave it all up to return to India with their young daughter and build a slower, more peaceful life from scratch. A couple quit their jobs abroad and built a peaceful life on a hill-view farm in India.(@virtuallybysh/Instagram)

The video showed children playing freely in nature, surrounded by lush greenery, hens wandering around, and a peaceful farm setting.

The woman said three years ago, the couple made a quiet but bold decision. They left their high-paying jobs in Singapore, moved back to India, and chose freedom over hustle. With no perfect plan in place, they focused on designing a life that gave more time to family and less to work stress.

The video was shared on Instagram Reels by Sharmilaa, with the caption, “POV: they said resigning from a high-paying job in Singapore was a mistake and I showed them this.”

Check out the video here:

Why the couple moved back to India:

Sharmila, a former design and project engineer who has a Master's degree from Singapore, was tired of the fast-paced life and long work hours, so they chose to build a slower, more meaningful life close to nature in India.

Now living near the hills, the couple spends their days working remotely and enjoying the simple joys of daily life. She now works as a virtual assistant and mentors others interested in the field.

“3 years ago, we made a big decision-we left our high-paying jobs, moved back to India, and chose freedom over the hustle. Not a perfect plan… just a quiet decision to prioritize life over work,” the post reads.

“I thought I’d earn ₹20K a month doing something flexible as a Virtual Assistant. That was the only goal,” she said.

She said the simple start turned into a stable business that brings financial stability and work flexibility.

Many Instagram users found the couple’s journey inspiring and shared how they, too, dream of leaving the hustle behind. Comments praised the peaceful setting, the joy of kids growing up in nature, and the courage it took to walk away from high-paying jobs.