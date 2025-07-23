Singapore businesswoman dies day after accusing Indian employee of workplace scam: ‘She staged an incident…’

Jane Lee, the Singapore-based owner of a salad shop, died on July 19 – a day after she shared two Facebook posts accusing an Indian employee of faking an injury to claim compensation. According to a report in Channel News Asia, the cause of Lee’s death is not immediately clear and the Singapore Police Force (SPF) has launched an investigation into her unnatural death. Jane Lee, the Singapore-based owner of Sumo Salad, died on July 19.(Facebook/@SumoSaladHV)

Who was Jane Lee?

Jane Lee was the owner of Sumo Salad, an eatery in Holland Village, Singapore. She died on Saturday, July 19, and her death has sent shockwaves through Singapore’s business community.

One day before her death, Lee had posted troubling details of the distress she experienced after an Indian employee faked an injury to seek compensation against her eatery.

What did she accuse the Indian employee of doing?

In her Facebook posts, shared on July 18, Friday, Jane Lee said that Sran Kiranjeet Kaur, a woman from India, staged an accident to file a false work injury claim which would have entitled her to compensation.

“I never imagined that someone could act with such deceit simply for the sake of money,” wrote the owner of Sumo Salad.

“Ms. Sran Kiranjeet Kaur, a worker from India, approached me seeking employment.

“Just two days before her contract ended, she staged an incident—claiming to have slipped and fallen while taking the escalator to dispose of rubbish.

“On that day, she was supposed to leave work early, but she deliberately stayed back. It became clear to me that the accident was premeditated, likely as an attempt to file a false work injury claim,” added Lee.

Jane Lee’s accusations

Lee claimed that Sran Kiranjeet Kaur and her husband Mamu, also from India, have also attempted to scam businesses earlier. She called it a “carefully orchestrated scheme… potentially with the assistance of a legal firm that coaches individuals on how to exploit injury claims for compensation.”

The Singapore business owner further claimed she had video footage to prove that Kaur was never really injured and faked her accident for compensation.

“I have personally witnessed her moving around normally—cooking, walking, and functioning without difficulty. However, her behavior changes dramatically in the presence of others, especially doctors, where she exaggerates her condition and limps to feign serious injury,” she wrote.

Lee said that the Indian woman’s strategy has been to target small business owners. “If they find one without proper insurance coverage, they instill fear and trying to extort money,” she said on Facebook, urging the Singapore Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and the police to investigate the case.