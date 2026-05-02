Truck driver reveals the ‘reality of working in Europe as an Indian immigrant’

The dream of moving to Europe often comes with the illusion of easy money and a luxurious lifestyle, but the reality is vastly different. A Reddit user recently shared his gruelling experience working as a truck driver and warehouse worker, exposing the harsh physical and mental toll of immigrant life. The Indian expat’s post on Reddit has gone viral. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

“Everyone back home thinks going abroad = easy money, better life. I used to think the same. Right now I’m in Europe. I’ve worked as a truck driver and now in a warehouse. Let me tell you the reality — it’s not easy at all,” the Reddit user wrote.

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The person added that his job requires constant physical work with no time for rest. “You can’t even sit for 2 minutes during work hours. It’s constant physical work. My back is already messed up. Every day feels like you’re just pushing your body to the limit.”

He continued, “In India, at least getting a job feels a bit more manageable. You have connections, some support systems, and familiarity. Here? Almost impossible. You’re on your own.”

Explaining his situation, the trucker claimed that what makes things even harder is that one has to learn a completely new language to survive. “It takes years, and until then, everything feels 10x harder.”

“I’m not saying don’t come abroad — but please don’t come with the illusion that it’s easy money or a dream life. There’s a heavy price you pay physically and mentally,” he shared.