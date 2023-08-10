Turtle’s visit to the gym goes viral

People working out at a gym in Port St. Lucie, Florida, were in for a surprise when an unexpected guest visited the place. A turtle managed to slip into the Iron Knight Gym through a slightly open garage door, causing quite a stir, reported WSVN.

The gym manager safely escorted the turtle out of the gym. (Representational Image: Pixabay/Pexels)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The gym’s manager, Nikki Baker, joined in on a unique workout session as she followed the turtle’s slow movements amidst the weight machines and dumbbells.

“It’s a turtle. I don’t know if I should pick you up; I don’t want you to snap at me. And I don’t want to hurt you,” Nikki Baker told CNN, highlighting her concern for the turtle.

Baker then employed a gentle coaxing technique and shooed the turtle out with a towel.

She added, “You always think turtles are slow, but no, this guy was going.”

After Baker’s patient efforts, the tortoise exited the gym, perhaps searching for its next unconventional adventure.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, a Colorado couple’s wedding reception was crashed by an unexpected guest - a bear. Brandon Martinez and Cailyn McRossie-Martinez had already faced rain during their wedding ceremony in Boulder County. However, during their reception, a bear entered the venue and raided the dessert bar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON