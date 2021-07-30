Tweeple got extremely invested in this man’s search for a ‘Rahul’ in London

A man on a mission, a lost wallet in London, and a quest to find its owner named ‘Rahul’ - this story managed to capture the attention of thousands of people on Twitter. And even though the story has a happy ending, tweeple still have questions about this heartwarming tale.

It all started when Ghazi Taimoor, whose Twitter bio says he’s Head of Professional Education at Lahore University of Management Sciences, tweeted about finding a wallet on a street in London. He added that the bank cards suggested the wallet belonged to someone named Rahul (he did not disclose the man’s last name). He then began a search to find Rahul to return his wallet.

Guys! Just found this wallet on Shoreditch High street.



Name on the bank card suggests the wallet belongs to a Rahul R******. Time to HUNT RAHUL DOWN.



Will update y’all pic.twitter.com/Z7u2aUpZHK — Ghazi Taimoor (@ghazi_taimoor) July 29, 2021





He began by searching for Rahul on Google and different social media platforms. He eventually found a lead on LinkedIn.

Ghazi Taimoor shared details of his search for Rahul on Twitter.





After some more effort, he found the address of Rahul’s workplace. “‘Anjali-style’ running to his head office now. He better not have cancelled his bank cards else this was for nothing. Rahul I’m coming!” he tweeted.

Found the address on their Annual accounts filed on Companies House. I’m one step closer to Rahul. Head office in Shoreditch. pic.twitter.com/CloWqQIuHa — Ghazi Taimoor (@ghazi_taimoor) July 29, 2021





Taimoor’s efforts paid off and he managed to find the wallet’s owner. He even shared a picture of Rahul smiling as he held his lost and then found wallet.

Guys! We found Rahul. Finance Manager. He’s in shock. Tears in his eyes. We got you Rahul! pic.twitter.com/VQ7qvUMGMB — Ghazi Taimoor (@ghazi_taimoor) July 29, 2021





Within a day of being shared, Taimoor’s Twitter thread to find Rahul has collected thousands of likes and reactions. While some have praised Taimoor’s efforts, others have posted questions asking for more details about the exchange.

“You seem to be a good person! Taking so much of pains is rare to see or hear now-a-days,” posted a Twitter user. “The effort you put into this is SO commendable. Bless you!” wrote another.

“Did you guys become friends? I need to know…” asked a third. “Can we get his full name now? Or should we keep thinking its Rahul Raichand?” commented a fourth.

"Very important question. Had he cancelled his cards by the time you located him?" asked a fifth.

In case you too are wondering, Taimoor replied, “Haha! No. I just made it in time.” In another comment, he wrote, "He offered free peanut butter from his company! The universe finds ways to pay us back in kindness."

What do you think about this story?

