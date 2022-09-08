Tweeple love the way Katrina Kaif talks about Vicky Kaushal on Koffee With Karan, pour reactions

Actor Katrina Kaif recently appeared on Koffee With Karan 7 along with her Phone Bhoot co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, marking the season's first trio. The 10th episode of the season, hosted by Karan Johar, saw actors spilling beans about their personal lives and discussing love interests. Amid this, Katrina Kaif shared some unknown facts about her husband Vicky Kaushal, and netizens can't stop gushing over it.

Below we have compiled a few reactions that people shared on Twitter, and they are sure to cheer you up.

An individual shared this video asking where they can find their own Vicky Kaushal.

"Yes Kat, he is your husband now. I think now you are allowed to say," another wrote and shared the video from the show.

Another has this to say on the Koffee With Karan episode featuring Katrina Kaif.

A Twitter user shared a montage of Katrina Kaif's reaction whenever her husband Vicky Kaushal is mentioned.

Another shared the moment where Katrina lost a point as Vicky Kaushal's phone was busy and asked him who he was talking to.

A Twitter user shared their favourite part from the episode.

Another pleaded that the country wants to see the clip where Vicky Kaushal is grooving to Katrina Kaif's Sheila Ki Jawani and Chikni Chameli.

The seventh season of Koffee With Karan returned after a three-year hiatus and is gaining much traction like its earlier seasons. The first episode of the latest season was premiered on July 2 this year, and a total of ten episodes have been streamed so far.

