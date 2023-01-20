Tweet about English subtitle of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s Bole Chudiyan sparks laughter

Subtitles undoubtedly help people to enjoy films, songs, or shows of other languages. However, there are times when some translations also leave people in splits. Just like the one shown in this post shared by a Twitter user. The tweet shows a hilarious translation of two lines from the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s songBole Chudiyan.

Twitter user Saboor Alii shared a screenshot of the subtitle. In the caption, they wrote the original lines of the song. “Aja Heeriye, Ja Ja Ranjhana,” they tweeted. The image shows a scene from the song featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol. And the subtitle reads, “Come on my Juliet! Get lost Romeo!”

Take a look at the post that may leave you chuckling:

The post was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the tweet has received more than 2.1 lakh views. Additionally, it has accumulated close to 4,300 likes. The post prompted people to share various reactions. Some reacted with laughing out loud emoticons.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Ajeeb hee subtitles hotey hain nahi?” wrote a Twitter user. “This is so funny,” expressed another. “Why would you ruin such a beautiful song????” commented a third. “Shakespeare just died again,” joked a fourth. “Hahah love this,” shared a fifth.

