Tweet on Stranger Things characters and their Indian lookalikes goes viral

If you have watched Netflix's sci-fi series Stranger Things, you will relate to a Twitter post showing some famous Stranger Things characters and their Indian doppelgangers side-by-side. The tweet went viral soon, with people posting photos of other Indian actors who looked similar to the popular web series characters.

It all started when a Twitter user Shikhar Sagar posted a picture of a Stranger Things character, Dustin, played by Gaten Matarazzo, alongside the picture of actor Alam Khan, who had played the role of young Duryodhan in Star Plus's Mahabharat.

"Did you know: Dustin from Stranger Things has also been in Mahabharata as Duryodhan," he wrote on Twitter while sharing images.

Take a look at the tweet below:

Did you know : Dustin from Stranger Things has also been in Mahabharata as Duryodhan pic.twitter.com/OTS6MJq7ZW — Shikhar Sagar (@crazy__shikhu) July 17, 2022

A Twitter user posted images and wrote, "And you know: Jim Hopper from strangers things also been in Patallok as Hathi Ram Chaudhary."

And you know: Jim Hopper from strangers things also been in Patallok as Hathi Ram Chaudhary pic.twitter.com/LkZoP5zWDv — AJ⚪ (@ajcasm_) July 17, 2022

Another shared how similar Naira Naitik Singhania of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Nancy Wheeler of Stranger Things look.

Naira And Nancy Wheeler pic.twitter.com/bU97Kg7U8R — Naman (@namanjayn) July 18, 2022

An individual posted how strikingly similar Steve Harrington and Rishi Kapoor are:

Yes and Steve is Rishi Kapoor reincarnated! pic.twitter.com/FEPiy6GPRA — Santanu (শান্তনু) (@santanu68) July 18, 2022

Another compared Vecna from the latest season to singer Abhijeet Sawant.

What do you think about these comparisons? Do you agree with any of them?