Twitter in swooning over SRK, Nayanthara in Jawan new song Chaleya

Shah Rukh Khan has unveiled the latest track from his highly anticipated film Jawan. The song, titled Chaleya, features Nayanthara and SRK in a romantic backdrop. This song has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and the vocals are by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao. (Also Read: Jawan song Chaleya: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's romance is so fresh. Watch)

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in a still from Jawan song Chaleya.

Since the release of Chaleya, many people took to social media to share their thoughts on this latest track.

Check out what people are saying about this song here:

A few people said they cannot stop listening to this song on "loop."

Another said the song is "soothing, melodious, and beautifully composed."

Here's how others reacted:

More about the film Jawan:

The film is directed by Atlee, and will be released worldwide on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Shah Rukh will be seen alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the movie. Additionally, Deepika Padukone makes a cameo appearance in the film. Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Ridhi Dogra also star in the film in important roles.

Earlier, another song released from the film was Zinda Banda. This song too had created quite a stir on social media as people were shocked to see Shah Rukh Khan's bald look.