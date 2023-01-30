Twitter user imagines Shah Rukh Khan and Anne Hathaway in a film. Tweeple add suggestions

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Jan 30, 2023 08:43 PM IST

“Change the location to Bhimtal that would suit much better, people rarely pickup their kid in Nainital, tourist density is high…,” wrote an individual in the tweet’s comments section.

American actor Anne Hathaway (left) and Shah Rukh Khan (right).(Twitter/@anandi010)
By Arfa Javaid

Shah Rukh Khan returned to the silver screen after four years and impressed cinegoers with his latest film Pathaan, so much so that fans are clamouring for more. And Twitter user Anandi Mishra is among them. What’s more, she imagined King Khan with American actor Anne Hathaway in a love story set in Uttarakhand’s Nainital.

(Also Read: Pathaan fever grips David Warner, watch him step into SRK’s shoes)

“Imagining them together in a love story set in a hilly town. Nainital. Talking in Indian-American English. Sitting on one of those green benches, fingers interlaced. Looking at the jheel. Discussing groceries, calling the plumber, picking up their daughter after school…,” wrote Anandi Mishra while sharing two photos on Twitter. The first photo is of American actor Anne Hathaway while the second is of Shah Rukh Khan.

Take a look at her tweet below:

The tweet was shared three days ago. It has since accumulated over 3.6 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also prompted many to post their thoughts in the comments section.

(Also Read: Man carries specially-abled friend on his back to watch Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan in theatre)

Here’s what people posted in the comments section:

“Change the location to Bhimtal that would suit much better, people rarely pickup their kid in Nainital, tourist density is high…,” wrote a Twitter user. “I have a script,” commented another. “Only wish is that this movie continues forever,” expressed a third. “I’ll rather see them in a NYC based romcom set during fall, where SRK is a struggling musician who plays his grand piano at a public park to make ends meet,” posted a fourth. “You painted a beautiful picture ma’am,” shared a fifth.

Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team.

