Twitter verdict on Oppenheimer is out. ‘Unbelievable’, say people

Oppenheimer, a film by renowned director Christopher Nolan, was released on July 21. It is based on the life of J Robert Oppenheimer, an American physicist known as ‘father of the atomic bomb’. The much-anticipated film with Cillian Murphy in the lead created quite a buzz way before its release. Expectedly, as the film hit the theatres, people couldn’t help but take to social media to share their opinions about the biopic. From praising the amazing storyline to talking about the direction, people posted various tweets about the film. In fact, the name of the film is also trending on Twitter.

Cillian Murphy who played the role of J Robert Oppenheimer in the recently released Christopher Nolan film. (Instagram/@oppenheimermovie)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here we have collected some of the tweets without spoilers that you can read before you rush off to watch the film.

This Twitter user expressed in simple words what they felt after watching the film:

An individual shared what happened after they finished watching Oppenheimer:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here’s how some others reacted to the film:

People couldn’t stop expressing their praise for Oppenheimer. Here are some more tweets that show just that:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Every little detail in this movie was mind BLOWING,” wrote a Twitter user. “#Oppenheimer is one of the greatest films I have ever seen! Never seen anything like it!” added another. “Just finished watching #Oppenheimer. An absolute masterpiece. Great acting across the board, top notch editing, sound design, writing, and practical effects. My favourite film of 2023 so far”.

Oppenheimer: Box office on Day 1

Besides Cillian Murphy, the film also stars Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, and Matt Damon. The Christopher Nolan film is expected to perform well on its first day. A report by box office tracker Sacnilk conveyed that the film may earn ₹15 crore net on its opening day. Reportedly, over three lakh tickets were sold for the film on BookMyShow across the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON