Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Barbie and Oppenheimer live updates: Both films release amid positive reviews
Live

Barbie and Oppenheimer live updates: Both films release amid positive reviews

Jul 21, 2023 08:27 AM IST
OPEN APP

Barbie and Oppenheimer live updates: Barbie starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer released on Friday amid much anticipation.

Barbie and Oppenheimer are finally out in theatres. Both the films are from completely different worlds. While Margot Robbie plays the titular role in Barbie, Oppenheimer has Cillian Murphy in the titular role of J. Robert Oppenheimer – the father of the atomic bomb. Here is all the live action from the release of the two films.

Barbie and Oppenheimer live updates: Margot Robbie as Barbie and Cillian Murphy as Oppenheimer.
Barbie and Oppenheimer live updates: Margot Robbie as Barbie and Cillian Murphy as Oppenheimer.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 21, 2023 08:27 AM IST

    Oppenheimer box office

    Christopher Nolan's film set for impressive first day in India. Amid all the hype surrounding the film, the early box office predictions indicate a superb collection. As per a report by 123Telugu.com, Oppenheimer is set for a box office collection in the range of 10-15 crore on the day of its release in India.

  • Jul 21, 2023 08:17 AM IST

    Barbie box office

    Margot Robbie-starrer Barbie is expected to perform well on its first day in India. Barbie could earn 7 crore India net on its first day, as per the early estimates reported by Sacnilk. A report by Box Office Worldwide also states that the film sold over 46,000 tickets for day 1 across three national chains – PVR, INOX and Cinepolis (as per yesterday’s update).

  • Jul 21, 2023 08:10 AM IST

    Barbenheimer memes

    Thenphrase Barbenheimer began circulating ahead of the simultaneous theatrical release of two films diametrically opposed in genre, Barbie and Oppenheimer. Both the Hollywood movies, two of the biggest films of the year, released today. Check out some of the best Barbenheimer memes here.

  • Jul 21, 2023 07:59 AM IST

    Oppenheimer review

    At its core, the Christopher Nolan film Oppenheimer is about the messy, deeply unnerving intersection between science and politics. Read full story here. 

  • Jul 21, 2023 07:58 AM IST

    Barbie movie review

    Barbie has turned out to be too clever — it's a satire that keeps underlining that it's a satire. Read full story here. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
christopher nolan margot robbie ryan gosling robert downey jr. matt damon + 3 more

Barbie and Oppenheimer live updates: Both films release amid positive reviews

hollywood
Updated on Jul 21, 2023 08:18 AM IST

Barbie and Oppenheimer live updates: Barbie starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer released on Friday amid much anticipation.

Barbie and Oppenheimer live updates: Margot Robbie as Barbie and Cillian Murphy as Oppenheimer.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

‘We got BIG things coming soon,’ posts Foxx amid recovery from health scare

On Thursday, Jamie Foxx took to Instagram and teased his fans about his upcoming plans.

Jamie Foxx (Instagram)
hollywood
Published on Jul 21, 2023 07:24 AM IST
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta

Barbie movie review: Greta Gerwig plays around with a smart satire

Barbie is clever, indulgent and fun. Greta plays around with the ideas of patriarchy, puberty, feminism and existentialism like they're from her dollhouse.

Margot Robbie as Barbie in Greta Gerwig's film
hollywood
Published on Jul 21, 2023 07:23 AM IST
ByDevansh Sharma

Ariana Grande’s cryptic Instagram likes after splitting from Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande has been liking Instagram posts that suggest trouble in her relationship with Dalton Gomez, whom she is divorcing after two years of marriage.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez got married in May 2021 at her home in Montecito, in a private ceremony (arianagrande/Instagram)(Instagram)
hollywood
Published on Jul 21, 2023 07:05 AM IST
ByTuhin Das Mahapatra

Oppenheimer review: Christopher Nolan’s least accessible, bravest film to date

Oppenheimer movie review: At its core, the Christopher Nolan film is about the messy, deeply unnerving intersection between science and politics.

Oppenheimer movie review: Cillian Murphy-starrer crafts a piece of cinema that may not serve as spectacle, but it certainly is epic.
hollywood
Published on Jul 20, 2023 02:59 PM IST
BySuchin Mehrotra

Cillian Murphy only ate 'an almond a day' to prepare for his role in Oppenheimer

Cillian Murphy’s co-star Emily Blunt revealed that he only ate one almond in a day to transform into J Robert Oppenheimer for Christopher Nolan’s new film.

Cillian Murphy plays J Robert Oppenheimer in Oppenheimer.
hollywood
Published on Jul 20, 2023 11:06 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

‘No Botox,’ Salma Hayek reveals her secret to looking young

Salma Hayek, 56, revealed in an interview that she has never had Botox injections and instead uses a unique meditation technique to keep her face youthful.

The 76th Cannes Film Festival - 2023 Kering Women In Motion Awards - Cannes, France May 21, 2023. Salma Hayek poses. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes(REUTERS)
hollywood
Published on Jul 20, 2023 09:01 AM IST
ByTuhin Das Mahapatra

Mission Impossible 7 box office: Tom Cruise film slows down in India

Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One: Box office collection of the Tom Cruise film directed by Christopher McQuarrie continues to decline in India.

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One.
hollywood
Published on Jul 20, 2023 08:47 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Megan Fox exudes ‘goddess’ vibes in sheer and shredded see-through dress

Actress Megan Fox stuns in a steamy, astrology-themed photoshoot where she poses in a see-through dress. The photos have caused a stir on social media.

Megan Fox confidently stuns in a sheer knit dress.(Instagram/ Megan Fox/ Cibelle Levi/cibellelevi.com)
hollywood
Published on Jul 20, 2023 07:30 AM IST
ByTuhin Das Mahapatra

Sweet Magnolias Season 3: Release Date, Trailer and Where to watch

Season 3 of the hit series Sweet Magnolias will soon premiere, but what time does it drop on Netflix? Here’s everything to know.

Season 3 of the hit series Sweet Magnolias will soon premiere, but what time does it drop on Netflix? Here’s everything to know. (Pic: Netflix)
hollywood
Updated on Jul 19, 2023 11:09 PM IST
ByMd Nobhar

Barbie Magic! Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling sparkle on Google

Barbie Magic has reached Google as the search engine has introduced special Barbie-themed effects for related searches.

Google celebrates the upcoming Barbie movie with special effects
hollywood
Published on Jul 19, 2023 08:02 PM IST
ByVrinda Rastogi

Emily Blunt spills beans on Cillian Murphy's stunning Oppenheimer transformation

Cillian Murphy's dramatic physical transformation for his role as physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film has left audiences in awe

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, left, and Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer in a scene from 'Oppenheimer.'(AP)
hollywood
Published on Jul 19, 2023 05:14 PM IST
ByPaurush Omar

Mission Impossible 7 cast reacts to Tom Cruise performing motorcycle stunt

Tom Cruise performed a death-defying stunt for Mission Impossible 7. In a BTS video shared on Instagram, the cast reacted to the scene.

Tom Cruise performing the motorcycle stunt in Mission Impossible 7.
hollywood
Published on Jul 19, 2023 01:23 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

10 Reasons why Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' is touted as best film of the century

Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" is generating tremendous buzz and is being touted as the best film of this century, with high box office potential.

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Matt Damon as Gen. Leslie Groves, left, and Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer in a scene from
hollywood
Published on Jul 19, 2023 12:35 PM IST
ByTuhin Das Mahapatra

Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin marry in Hungary; first wedding pics out

Actor Dylan Sprouse and model Barbara Palvin are married and their wedding album is out. They tied the knot in Hungary.

Model Barbara Palvin and actor Dylan Sprouse married on July 15 in her home country of Hungary on her parents’ property. (Instagram Dylan Sprouse)
hollywood
Published on Jul 19, 2023 10:00 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out