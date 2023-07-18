Costliest Oppenheimer ticket in India sold for whopping 2450 for first day shows in this city

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan's new film, is generating a lot of buzz in India, and its clash with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-starrer Barbie is adding to the excitement. The film, starring Cillian Murphy in the lead role, started the pre-bookings early and has profited from it. In fact, Oppenheimer tickets worth ₹2450 are sold out for some shows on the film's opening day in India. Also read: Oppenheimer set for impressive first day in India Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is generating buzz in India with sold-out tickets for its opening day.

Oppenheimer tickets

While ticket prices vary from city to city, the most expensive tickets in the country cost ₹2450 (without taxes) and are already sold out. The pricey tickets are for IMAX screens at PVR ICON: Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel in Mumbai for the evening (7pm) and night (10pm) shows on the movie's opening day – July 21.

Oppenheimer is poised for a massive first day in India. As per a report by 123Telugu.com, Oppenheimer's first day collection could be in the range of ₹10-15 crore. In comparison, last week, Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One had collected around ₹12.50 crore on its opening day in India. It would be interesting to see if Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer can beat that.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer explores the life of American theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer. It will showcase the rise and dilemma of the physicist, who is credited for developing the first atomic bomb.

Oppenheimer is based on Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin's biography American Prometheus. It stars Cillian Murphy in the titular role and the ensemble cast includes Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh.

Oppenheimer's London premiere

Recently, the cast of Oppenheimer walked out of the film's UK premiere in London in solidarity with the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists (SAG-AFTRA), which officially declared a strike against studios and streamers on July 14. The Oppenheimer premiere was moved forward an hour so that the cast could walk the red carpet before the announcement.

