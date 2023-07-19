Home / Entertainment / Barbie star Margot Robbie spills beans on her favourite 'Barbenheimer' meme! Ryan Gosling says, 'What's a meme?'

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Jul 19, 2023 07:43 PM IST

Margot Robbie reveals favorite "Barbenheimer" meme as internet goes wild with memes and rivalry surrounding "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" movie releases.

Margot Robbie, the beloved actress known for her roles in iconic films like "The Wolf of Wall Street," has spilled the beans on her favorite Barbenheimer meme! With the much-anticipated release of "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" on the same day, the internet has been thrown into a delightful frenzy of memes and rivalry.

This mage released by Warner Bros. Pictures showsRyan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)(AP)
During an interview with BBC Radio 1, Margot revealed that she's thoroughly amused by memes featuring the casts of "manly" movies, such as "Goodfellas," hilariously requesting tickets to see "Barbie." "I love all the ones where it's like the cast of Goodfellas being like, ‘Tickets to Barbie, please.' All those ones really tickle me as well," she shared, radiating her infectious joy.

However, it seems that not everyone is as clued in on the meme phenomenon as Margot. Ryan Gosling, who stars alongside Robbie as Ken in "Barbie," humorously asked, "What's a meme?" as he took a casual sip of his coffee. Looks like he might need a quick tutorial on internet culture!

The "Barbenheimer" rivalry between the two films has become an unexpected pop culture sensation, with memes spreading like wildfire across social media. From mock-up Beatles albums to clever movie posters, the internet has worked its magic in creating a comedic storm around these films.

Also Read | Barbie or Oppenheimer? Check which side are Tom Cruise, Matt Damon and other Hollywood stars on

For Margot Robbie, memes have become a part of her pop culture journey. Her iconic "I'm not leaving!" scene from "The Wolf of Wall Street" has been a meme staple for years, and now she gets to enjoy the hilarious memes surrounding her latest movie.

As we eagerly await the release of "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," it's clear that these films have tapped into something special. The playful rivalry, fueled by the creative power of the internet, has given the promotional tour an extra dose of fun and uniqueness.

So, if you happen to bump into Margot Robbie, you know which memes to show her! And as the release date draws near, let's brace ourselves for the comedic explosion that these movies and their memes will surely deliver. Mark your calendars for July 21, and get ready for a wild ride with Barbie and Oppenheimer!

