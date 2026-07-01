Two Kerala expats in Dubai win 9.5 crore each in Dubai Duty Free draw: 'Life-changing experience'

Two Kerala-born expats have become the latest Indian winners of the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion after each winning $1 million (Around ₹9.5 crore) in the latest draw held on Wednesday.

Kabir and Thayyil are the 278th and 279th Indian nationals to win the Millennium Millionaire promotion. (Unsplash/Representational image)

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According to a report by Khaleej Times, Kabir Poovathingal, 48, and Mohammed Shibil Thayyil, 30, were announced as the newest millionaires, taking the number of Indian winners in the promotion to 279 since it was launched in 1999.

Kabir, who has lived in Dubai for 22 years, purchased his winning ticket online on June 13. He has been participating in Dubai Duty Free promotions for more than 12 years.

The 48-year-old, who has 5 children, works as an aviation operator in Abu Dhabi. Reacting to his win, he said, "It's a wonderful and life-changing experience. I encourage everyone to take this opportunity and try their luck."

Mohammed Shibil Thayyil, who also hails from Kerala and has been living in Dubai since October 2023, bought his ticket online on June 18.

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{{^usCountry}} The 30-year-old works in sales at Sharjah Airport International Free Zone. He had tied the knot only last month. He won the $1 million prize with just his second ticket in the Dubai Duty Free promotion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 30-year-old works in sales at Sharjah Airport International Free Zone. He had tied the knot only last month. He won the $1 million prize with just his second ticket in the Dubai Duty Free promotion. {{/usCountry}}

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"You have changed my life! This is the greatest news ever! Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free," Thayyil said after learning of his win.

According to Khaleej Times, Kabir and Thayyil are the 278th and 279th Indian nationals to win the Millennium Millionaire promotion.

(Also Read: ₹15 crore in UAE lottery, plans to quit job, buy Mahindra Thar">Security guard wins ₹15 crore in UAE lottery, plans to quit job, buy Mahindra Thar)

Another Indian wins luxury Mercedes

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Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was also held, where another Indian national walked away with a luxury car, as per the outlet.

Kaushal Ved, 39, an Indian expat based in Muscat, Oman, won a Mercedes-Benz S500 after purchasing his ticket online on June 25.

Ved works as an insurance sales agent. He reportedly has been participating in Dubai Duty Free promotions for the past 5 years.

"Amazing! I have been buying tickets every month, usually a combination of Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise tickets. I never expected to win but now it has happened. I will continue buying tickets and hope to win the $1 million next time," he said.

The draw also saw Mahmoud Harissi, a Canadian national based in Kuwait, win an Aprilia RSV4 1100 motorbike.

Kerala woman wins free apartment in Dubai

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Earlier this month, another Kerala native made headlines after Aysha Ameer, a 27-year-old Indian woman living in Dubai, became the first winner of a free apartment under Dubai's newly launched 'Win Your Home in Dubai' campaign. She won a studio apartment offered by luxury developer Binghatti as part of a citywide draw organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and Dubai Chambers.