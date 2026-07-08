UK man travels to Meghalaya to visit ‘Asia's cleanest village’ Mawlynnong: ‘Sunday ban, spitting spot’

A viral video by a British traveller is challenging global stereotypes about waste management in India by showcasing “Asia's Cleanest Village”, Mawlynnong. Sharing his journey on Instagram, the man playfully termed the widespread belief that every part of India struggles with litter as the "biggest scam." Home to just 600 residents, the Meghalaya village maintains its pristine environment through self-made bins placed every 100 meters, designated spitting zones, and a strict ban on plastic and smoking.

A British traveller exploring Mawlynnong in Meghalaya. (Instagram/@globetromper)

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“Welcome to the cleanest village in Asia. Would you have successfully guessed the country it’s located in?” Robert Van Tromp wrote on Instagram while sharing a video.

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He starts by saying, “This has to be the biggest scam in India,” then adds, “It’s believing that every part of this country struggles with litter and has poor waste management,” while showing glimpses of a place surrounded by greenery.

Van Tromp then reveals that he is at the “Cleanest Village in Asia”, Mawlynnong. He goes on to say that the village has a population of 600 but has self-made bins every 100 meters. It also has specified spaces where people can spit.

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{{^usCountry}} The village has “deep-rooted” values regarding community hygiene, under which residents clean the streets twice a day. Smoking and the use of plastics in the place are also banned. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The village has “deep-rooted” values regarding community hygiene, under which residents clean the streets twice a day. Smoking and the use of plastics in the place are also banned. {{/usCountry}}

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Van Tromp continues, “Nicknamed God’s Own Garden, this village closes every Sunday to protect and maintain its status.”

Throughout the video, he captures the charm of village life, showcasing a close-knit community working together to keep their streets clean. He then transitions to the mesmerising sight of the place, framed beautifully by lush greenery and a cascading waterfall.

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How did social media react?

An individual commented, “As someone from the Northeast, it feels good to hear that our region is applauded for cleanliness. Moreover, Meghalaya is well known for its civic sense too.” Another expressed, “Next destination, Mizoram... Do contact for the best experience.”

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A third posted, “I believe you are liking the place… and you will enjoy more and experience more.” A fourth wrote, “Wow. We have those house chores here in my beloved country. Thank you, bff coachman.”

About ‘Asia's cleanest village’:

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In eastern India’s Mawlynnong village, everyone takes cleanliness very seriously. It was declared the cleanest village in Asia in 2003 and the cleanest in India in 2005 by Discover India magazine.

The village has an interesting ritual where the residents close the place for one day a week. Every Sunday, a huge gate blocks the village entrance so that the villagers can enjoy their "real village life".