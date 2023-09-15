UK PM Rishi Sunak plans to ban American XL bully dogs, people react

PM Rishi Sunak took to X to share a video about banning American XL bully dogs in the UK. In his video, the prime minister said that this breed of “dogs are dangerous.” He also added that the government will “ban the breed under the Dangerous Dogs Act and new laws will be in place by the end of the year.” It didn't take long for netizens to react to his video, many of whom expressed their unhappiness at this announcement.

UK PM Rishi Sunak took to X to share a video to share his plans about banning American XL bully dogs. (X/@RishiSunak)

“It’s clear the American XL Bully dog is a danger to our communities. I’ve ordered urgent work to define and ban this breed so we can end these violent attacks and keep people safe,” Rishi Sunak wrote while sharing the video on X.

In the video he talks about banning the breed in light of the recent attacks in the community. “It is clear this is not about a handful of badly trained dogs, it’s a pattern of behaviour and it cannot go on,” he also added.

Take a look at this video of the UK PM talking about the ban:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has gone viral with over 1.2 million views. While some condemned the PM's decision, others spoke in favour of the breed. Many argued that the problem lies with the owners and not the breed.

Here’s how X users reacted:

Presently, four dog breeds are banned in the UP, reports the BBC. They’re Japanese Tosas, Fila Brasileiros, Dogo Argentinos, and pit bull terriers. Anyone found owning a banned dog breed can be given a prison sentence of up to six months besides unlimited fine.