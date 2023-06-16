UK police escort brides to their wedding venue. Here’s why

A wedding holds tremendous significance in a couple's life, representing one of their most cherished moments. While couples aspire for perfection on their special day, occasionally minor setbacks can occur. Such an incident unfolded recently when a couple encountered an unexpected hurdle on their way to the wedding venue—their vehicle suddenly broke down. And what happened next will truly amaze you. UK police escort brides to their wedding venue.(Facebook/@Hedge End Police Department)

The Hedge End Police Department shared on Facebook that a wedding coach broke down, and the police department came to their rescue. “We were in the right place at the right time this morning as a coach carrying a wedding party had broken down on St John’s Road in Hedge End. The brides were understandably very worried that they were going to miss their wedding. We told them to hop into the police car and we gave them a lift in style to their wedding venue, arriving with minutes to spare! We wish them all the best for a very happy future together and are very happy that we could be there to help!” wrote the Hedge End Police Department on Facebook.

Take a look at the post below:

This was shared just a few days ago. Since being posted, it has been liked close to 1,000 times. The share has also received several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Love this! Great community spirit." A second added, "Love it! Well done officers for saving their day. Heroes in so many ways." A third expressed, "Good work Hedge End Police. Great to see a good news story. Congratulations to the brides."