UK vlogger calls Hyderabad Metro ‘super cool’, praises its cleanliness and ambience

A UK based vlogger has caught the attention of social media users after sharing his experience of travelling on the Hyderabad Metro. The vlogger, identified as Ishaq Patterson, posted a video on Instagram in which he was seen waiting at a metro station before boarding a train.

A UK vlogger praised Hyderabad Metro’s cleanliness after taking a ride. (Instagram/ishaqpatterson)

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The video, shared with the caption “Public metro in Hyderabad”, shows Patterson impressed by the appearance and cleanliness of the metro system.

Vlogger impressed by Hyderabad Metro

In the video, Patterson is heard saying, “The metro is literally coming right now. Wow. The Hyderabad Metro looks super cool. I'm not gonna lie to you guys. Um, probably one of my favorite metros so far. Pretty cool. People are running to not miss this. I don't know how often it comes, maybe once every 20 minutes or something. But, uh, yeah, we will go on the metro.”

As he entered the train, he appeared surprised by the crowd and the advertisements inside. He added, “What? It's uh, pretty busy at this point of time. Oh, holy crap, there's so much advertising. Oh, advertising for good food. Uh, I can't lie, I'm not eating that stuff. But, uh, let's see if I can get a seat on the metro before it gets super busy, guys.”

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After finding a seat, Patterson praised the condition of the train and said, “Oh, let me have a seat here. It's actually, uh, really clean and it smells nice as well. No rubbish. And, uh, also no crackheads either.”

Watch the clip here:

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Social media reacts

The clip has amassed several reactions from Instagram users. One user wrote, “Hyderabad Metro is actually one of the cleanest and most convenient ways to travel in the city.” Another said, “Glad to see someone appreciating our public transport. Hyderabad deserves more recognition.”

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A third user commented, “It is clean because people here respect public spaces. Hope it stays this way.” Another added, “Hyderabad Metro is underrated. It saves so much time, especially during peak traffic.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)