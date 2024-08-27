UK woman defies age by skydiving at 102. Incredible video wins internet's heart

Do you believe the saying “Age is just a number”? Many acknowledge it but fear leaving their comfort zone to try new things. If you find yourself in that zone, then let this video of a 102-year-old UK woman serve as an inspiration to you. It shows the elderly skydiving without fear. The image shows Manette Baillie, a 102-year-old UK woman who skydived. (X/@GoldsterClub)

“A 102-year-old woman celebrated her birthday by throwing herself out of a small plane. The fearless centenarian, Manette Baillie, became Britain's oldest skydiver after completing the 7,000 foot,” Dailymail wrote as they posted a video of the woman.

The video shows her jumping out of the plane along with her instructor. After some time, they safely land, completing the adventure sport amid the cheers and claps of the onlookers.

A man asks her, “How was that?”. Smiling lightly, she says, “It was wonderful.” The man then goes, “Congratulations, you just jumped out of an aeroplane.”

Take a look at the video of the incredible feat:

What did social media users say about this 102-year-old?

“It Was Wonderful. She is fabulous,” wrote an Instagram user. Another asked, “What will actually make someone want to jump off from such a distance?” A third posted, “Got nothing to lose at 102, why not! Haha.” A fourth added, “She is a legend.”

Many also expressed their awe of the fearless woman, with some wishing they could do such a feat when they get old.

Ukparachuting and Goldster organised the jump. Ukparachuting is a skydiving centre with drop zones in Beccles, Suffolk, and Sibson Peterborough. Goldster, which sponsored the jump, designs personalised health and fitness programs for people.

What are your thoughts on this video of a 102-year-old woman skydiving? Did the video inspire you?