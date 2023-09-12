UK woman wins lottery, will receive 10 lakh monthly payout for next 30 years

A woman from Dorking, England, who is in her golden years, recently hit the jackpot in the Set For Life lottery. Doris Stanbridge, 70, matched all the winning numbers: 2, 11, 17, 30, 38, and the Life Ball 3, on August 3. What’s even more exciting is that she will receive 10,000 pounds (approximately ₹ 10.37 lakh) every month for the next 30 years. The win has given her a newfound reason to live to 100.

Doris Stanbridge with her husband Keith. (National Lottery)

It all started when Stanbridge was at her home with her three daughters. She spotted some money spiders in her home and garden, which prompted her to purchase a Set For Life ticket via the App, reported National Lottery. Money spiders are a type of spiders found in the United Kingdom.

“We had my 70th birthday party, so we had been busy. I saw an email from The National Lottery. I logged on to the App, thinking I had won £10, and then saw, ‘Congratulations, you’ve won £10K Thousand a month for 30 years’. I told Keith [Doris’ husband], ‘Have I read that right? Does that say what I think it says? No, it can’t be!’,” Stanbridge told the National Lottery.

Stanbridge then rushed to her son-in-law for a second opinion and marked the life-changing win with a bottle of Champagne.

After her big win, the couple bought a new bed and an air fryer. They even vacay in Cornwall with their extended family. Additionally, they intend to refurbish their residence, in which they have been living for 50 years, and offer their family a vacation overseas.

“It will be my grandson’s first trip on an aeroplane. I have been looking at a villa in the country with a pool, and sunshine all the time!” she added.

