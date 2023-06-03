Ukraine soldiers recreate RRR’s Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu with a twist

RRR’s Oscar-winning Naatu Naatu has turned into a global sensation and several videos that are regularly posted on social media perfectly prove that. All over social media, one can find videos that show people dancing to this song, often adding elements of surprise to make their performances stand out from others. A similar video is now going viral on Twitter. It shows a few Ukraine soldiers recreating the song sequence. However, with a twist of their own.

The image shows Ukraine soldiers recreating Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu from the film RRR. (Twitter/@jane_fedotova)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on Twitter about three days ago. When translated from Ukrainian, it reads, “The military from Mykolaiv filmed a parody of the song #NaatuNaatu from (India) of the movie "RRR", the main soundtrack of which won an Oscar this year. In the original scene, the main characters express their protest against the British officer (colonizer) for not allowing them to meet with a song.”

The thread continues to add more information about the recreated song. According to the caption, the dance performance by the Ukraine soldiers “is against the Russian Federation”.

Take a look at the tweets:

How did social media react?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The song was posted on May 31. Since being tweeted, the clip has accumulated close to 6.2 lakh views and the numbers are increasing. Additionally, it has gathered nearly 7,000 likes. Many are also re-sharing the video across other social media platforms.