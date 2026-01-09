‘Ultimate drop test’: Biker’s iPhone 17 survives being run over by 7 cars. Viral video
A biker dropped his phone on a busy road where it was run over by 7 cars, yet the device continued working with only minor damage.
A biker has stunned social media after claiming that his iPhone 17 continued to work even after being run over by at least 7 cars on a busy road. The incident was shared on Instagram by a user with the username @dxbonthrottle, who posted a video capturing the dramatic moment while riding his bike.
In the clip, the biker can be seen riding with his phone placed on a handle mounted phone holder. Moments later, the device suddenly slips out of the holder and drops directly onto the road. Realising what has happened, the biker stops, takes a quick U turn and looks back to find his phone lying in the middle of traffic.
According to the biker, several vehicles passed over the phone before he could safely retrieve it. He later claimed that at least seven cars ran over the device before he managed to step onto the road and pick it up.
‘My iPhone 17 got run over by 7 cars’
Despite the terrifying drop and heavy traffic, the phone appeared to still be functioning. The video was shared with a caption that read, “My iPhone 17 got run over by 7 cars.”
Watch the clip here:
Only camera lens damaged
In a follow up video, the biker shared a closer look at the actual damage sustained by the phone. The second clip revealed that the only visible issue was damage to the camera lens, while the rest of the phone appeared intact.
This video was shared with a caption that read, “Dropped my phone while riding my bike, and after my phone got run over by over 7 cars, this is the only damage it got. Ultimate drop test Apple.”
Take a look here at the clip:
Internet reacts with disbelief
Social media users flooded the comments section with reactions ranging from disbelief to humour. One user wrote, “That phone deserves a medal for surviving this.” Another commented, “Seven cars and still working, that is actually insane.”
A third user said, “This is better than any official durability test.” Another reaction read, “Apple should use this clip in their next ad.” One viewer joked, “My phone breaks if I look at it wrong.” Another added, “That camera lens took one for the team.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)