‘Ultimate drop test’: Biker’s iPhone 17 survives being run over by 7 cars. Viral video

A biker has stunned social media after claiming that his iPhone 17 continued to work even after being run over by at least 7 cars on a busy road. The incident was shared on Instagram by a user with the username @dxbonthrottle, who posted a video capturing the dramatic moment while riding his bike. A biker’s phone fell from a bike mount and was run over by 7 cars, but it survived the impact and still functioned. (Instagram/dxbonthrottle)

In the clip, the biker can be seen riding with his phone placed on a handle mounted phone holder. Moments later, the device suddenly slips out of the holder and drops directly onto the road. Realising what has happened, the biker stops, takes a quick U turn and looks back to find his phone lying in the middle of traffic.

According to the biker, several vehicles passed over the phone before he could safely retrieve it. He later claimed that at least seven cars ran over the device before he managed to step onto the road and pick it up.

‘My iPhone 17 got run over by 7 cars’ Despite the terrifying drop and heavy traffic, the phone appeared to still be functioning. The video was shared with a caption that read, “My iPhone 17 got run over by 7 cars.”

