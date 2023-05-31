Unaware man plays Titanic’s My Heart Will Go On while sitting next to Kate Winslet on plane

Chris Olsen, a YouTuber and TikToker, recently shared an embarrassing encounter he had while on a plane. He shared a video explaining how he ended up playing the song My Heart Will Go On from the film Titanic in front of Kate Winslet, without realising she was sitting next to him. While sharing his video on YouTube he also added, “Kate, if you see this I’m sorry, I didn’t know.”

The image shows the man who accidentally played Titanic’s My Heart Will Go On while sitting next to Kate Winslet. (YouTube/@Chris-Olsen)

The video opens to show Olsen explaining how he was on a flight and accidentally sat on the wrong seat. After settling, he wanted to listen to songs by Celien Dion and started playing them on his phone. What he didn't realise was that his Airpods weren’t connected to his phone at the time. So, a few of the singer’s songs were playing out loud, including Titanic’s My Heart Will Go On. A few moments later, he realised that the woman sitting next to him was staring at him. The reason for this only became clear when he realised - much later - that the person sitting next to him was none other than Kate Winslet, the actor who played the main lead in the film Titanic. He added he eventually moved to his assigned seat. Towards the end of the video, he also expressed his embarrassment at the whole situation.

Take a look at the video:

The video was originally posted on TikTok and then shared on YouTube by Olsen. The clip is now going viral as many are re-sharing it across different platforms. What are your thoughts on the video? What would you do if you ended up in such a situation?

