Rainn Wilson aka Dwight Schrute from The Office records co-passenger watching the show

Rainn Wilson, who rose to fame as Dwight Schrute in the American sitcom The Office, recently shared a video that has amused people. The video captures his co-passenger on a flight watching the show, oblivious to the fact that he is sitting beside one of the actors from the series. Wilson posted the video as his Instagram story. The image is taken from the video shared by Rainn Wilson aka Dwight Schrute from The Office.(Instagram/@rainnwilson)

It didn’t take long for people to re-share the video that the actor posted. Just like this Twitter user who wrote, “Rainn Wilson’s Instagram story,” and posted the video. The clip opens to show Rainn Wilson looking at the camera. Soon he pans the camera to the other side to show a man on another seat watching the show while eating. What is interesting is that the scene of the show playing on the screen also features Dwight Schrute.

Take a look at the video:

Shared two days ago, the video has accumulated more than 60,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also gathered more than 5,300 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“No way,” wrote a Twitter user. “I am this oblivious too,” expressed another. “I wouldn't be able to say anything out of excitement if it were me, maybe all I could say after greeting was bears eats beets,” read a comment by a third Twitter user when translated to English from Turkish.