'Unbelievable': Comedian's real time slow-motion impression is viral

Karl Porter, a comedian from the UK has gone viral on social media after he shared a video of him flawlessly recreating a slow-motion goal celebration scene from a football game in real time. Since the post was shared, it has left many people chuckling.

Snapshot of the comedian acting in slow-motion.(Instagram/@KarlPorter)

The video opens to show Porter in the middle of a comedy show, where he asks the audience if they would like to see his real time reenactment of a slow-motion video. Then he shows his accurate impression. As he is performing, several people in the audience erupt in cheer for him. (Also Read: Slow motion video of egg inside a microwave is interesting to watch)

Watch the video of Karl Porter recreating a slow-motion goal celebration scene here:

This post was shared three days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than 36.4 million times. The share has also garnered massive amounts of likes and comments. Several people were unable to believe his spot-on recreation.

Check out what people are saying about Karl Porter here:

An individual wrote, "That's freaking amazing." A second posted, "Genius!! Laughing every time. How precisely every motion is!" A third commented, "This is just perfect."

"Unbelievable. So incredibly accurate!" expressed a fourth. A fifth said, "Superpower unlocked! Brilliant mate!" A sixth added, "It's indeed a slow motion in real-time."

