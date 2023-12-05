Uorfi Javed and Dolly Singh’s take on the Moye Moye trend goes viral. Watch

The ‘Moye Moye’ trend has taken over social media and doesn’t seem to die down anytime soon. And if not many, you might have come across at least one video on this trend. The videos on this trend show two people engaging in a conversation where one person faces some problem. Then, when the other person realises the issue, the people in the reel start to perform to ‘Moye Moye’. Now, Uorfi Javed and Dolly Singh have teamed up to create a video around this viral trend, which has unsurprisingly gone viral.

Uorfi Javed and Dolly Singh hopping on viral Moye Moye trend. (Instagram/@urf7i)

“Dolly doesn’t get my moye moye,” reads the caption to the video shared on Instagram by Uorfi. The video opens to show Uorfi asking Dolly for water. She says, “Please mujhe pani pila do [Please give me water].” To this, Dolly responds by asking, “Tere hath nahi hain kya [Don’t you have hands]?” and realises that Uorfi doesn’t have ‘hands’. Towards the end, they perform the viral ‘Moye Moye’ dance.

Watch the viral video here:

The video was shared a few hours ago on Instagram. It has since gone viral with over 1.6 million views and still counting. The video has also gained numerous likes and comments.

Check out what people are saying about this video:

“Moye Moye vala trend idhar bhi aa gaya [Moye Moye trend came here too],” posted an individual.

Another added, “Haha. You guys.”

“Two beauties in one frame,” joined a third.

A fourth wrote, “Ye acha tha [This was god].”

