‘Moye Moye’ is all over social media, but what is the trend about? Explained

Every now and then, several trends take over social media, prompting many to share posts on them. From some songs going viral to people making memes on movie scenes and more, these trends never fail to amuse us. Now, another such trend that has garnered significant attention from netizens is 'Moye Moye'. But what exactly does it mean? Singer Teya Dora in the video of Dzanum.

Who sang this song?

Created by Serbian singer d, the song is titled Dzanum. In the lyrics of the song, Dora can be heard saying 'Moye Moye', which has become a sensation on the Internet. Despite the common perception that Dora is saying 'Moye Moye', it is crucial to highlight that she is, in fact, singing "Moye More". (Also Read: Delhi Police and West Bengal Police share advisories using bike stunts that led to 'Moye Moye' moments)

The original video of this song was uploaded on YouTube a few months ago. Since then, it has garnered 58 million views. Users across Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok are creating videos on this beat.

According to Know Your Meme, "The song is often used as a sound effect in dramatic, sad or emotional memes, with the sound gaining viral prominence on Bangladeshi meme pages in October 2023. The original song was released in March 2023, and the chorus translates to 'My nightmares.'"