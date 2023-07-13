Uorfi Javed turns heads with a dress made from shoes

TV actress and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Uorfi Javed is a name synonymous with offbeat fashion. Her creativity knows no bounds as she transforms everyday items into unique and eye-catching dresses. Whether it’s a jacket made up of toys or teabags arranged together to make a top, Uorfi Javed is a trendsetter who constantly pushes the boundaries of fashion. In her latest creation, she has turned shoes into a never-seen-before dress. Yes, you read that right!

Uorfi Javed sporting a dress made entirely out of shoes. (Instagram/@urf7i)

“Koi jute se na maare Uorfi ko (no one should hit Uorfi with shoes)!” wrote Uorfi Javed while sharing the video on Instagram. The video opens to show Uorfi unboxing a pair of shoes. As the video progresses, she checks the shoe size and realises that they aren’t her size. The video then transitions to Uorfi rocking in a stunning dress made entirely from the very same shoes. She pairs the black and white dress with high heels, and her confidence shines through as she walks in it.

Watch the video featuring a dress made from shoes shared by Uorfi Javed below:

The video was shared a few hours ago by Uorfi Javed on Instagram. Since then, it has been viewed over 5.4 lakh times, and the numbers are still increasing. People have been sharing their thoughts about the unique dress in the comments section. While some are requesting Uorfi to wear a dress made up of tomatoes, others are in awe of her creativity. However, there are a few critics who are not happy with the dress worn by Uorfi.

Check out how people reacted to Uorfi Javed’s dress here:

“Tomato dress please, it's already expensive,” requested an Instagram user. Another added, “Outstanding creativity.” “Your cat,” remarked a third. A fourth shared, “Didn't even spare the shoes.” “You should have spared the shoes,” commented a fifth. What do you think about the dress made out of shoes worn by Uorfi?

