UP Board 10th Topper: Meet Priyanshi Soni who relied on self-study. Sets sight to be an IAS officer

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) declared the much-awaited UP board results 2023 for class 10 students. Over 31 lakh students appeared in class 10 exams in Uttar Pradesh this year. The overall pass percentage of Class 10 is 89.78 percent. Amidst the competitive atmosphere, Priyansi Soni managed to secure the top spot in the Class 10 exams with a remarkable score of 98.33%.

UPMSP UP board class 10th topper Priyanshi Soni. (Sourced)

Priyanshi Soni is a student of Sita Inter College in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district. She expressed her happiness upon seeing her exam result. “I strategically prepared to secure the top rank in the exam and had dreamed of this day. I felt extremely happy and satisfied after seeing my result,” Soni told Hindustan Times.

Priyanshi Soni achieved A1 grades in all subjects, including Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, and Drawing. She scored perfect marks in Mathematics and Science and secured an overall total of 590 out of 600.

While sharing her strategy to prepare for board exams, Soni said, “I didn’t take tuitions, instead opted for self study. I studied a few hours daily and covered the syllabus thoroughly. This approach helped me in achieving the desired outcome.”

Soni hails from Paintepur, a town in the Sitapur district. She had to face the tragic loss of her father, Deep Chandra Soni, at the age of nine. Her elder brother Shobhit Soni, who runs a mobile shop, has been the family’s sole breadwinner since her father’s demise. Her mother, Asha Devi, is a homemaker.

In her conversation with Hindustan Times, Soni shared that she aspires to be an IAS officer. “I want to take Science stream with Mathematics and want to be an IAS officer. I want to serve my country. APJ Abdul Kalam inspires me greatly,” Soni told HT.

Priyanshi Soni shared an encouraging message for students who are due to appear for board exams next year. “One should rely on self study. They should also trust their abilities and prepare the syllabus thoroughly. With these, anyone can achieve their goals.”

