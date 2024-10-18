UP pump attendant's hilarious request to MLA leaves internet in stitches: ‘I voted for you, now find a bride for me’

In an unusual turn of events, a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Uttar Pradesh found himself in a rather amusing predicament when a 43-year-old petrol pump worker publicly sought his assistance in finding a bride. Brijbhushan Rajput, the MLA for Charkhari, was taken aback when Akhilendra Khare candidly asked for his help in securing a marriage partner, citing his support in the recent elections as the reason for his request. In Uttar Pradesh's Charkhari, an MLA was humorously asked for marriage help by a petrol pump worker. (Facebook/Brijbhushan Rajput)

A humorous exchange

The intriguing interaction unfolded when Rajput stopped at a petrol station to refuel his vehicle. As he was filling up, Khare approached him and voiced his discontent about being unmarried. In a light-hearted tone, he remarked, “I was born on Karva Chauth, but there’s no one to observe it for me,”

MLA, surprised yet amused, responded with a chuckle, “Why did you choose me for this job?” To which Khare replied, “I voted for you.” This response seemed to tickle the MLA, who jokingly replied, “Okay, so I will have to get you married? Have you asked anyone else?”

As the conversation progressed, Rajput inquired about Khare’s preferences for a future spouse. The petrol pump worker candidly expressed that he did not want his bride to belong to a specific caste.

“I will pray for you and also try to help find you a bride because you have voted for me,” Rajput assured. The MLA even took an interest in Khare's financial situation, asking about his salary to inform prospective brides’ families. Khare mentioned that he earns ₹6,000 a month and owns 13 bighas of land, to which Rajput replied that the property would be valued in crores. The video concluded with Rajput promising to assist Khare in his quest for love.

Internet reaction

This light-hearted exchange has captured the attention of social media users, racking up over 43,000 views. The amusing clip elicited a variety of reactions, with one user quipping, “This is hilarious,” while another noted, “The petrol pump worker got his priorities right.” A third user chimed in with laughter, commenting, “This made me laugh, haha.”