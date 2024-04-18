UPSC topper Aditya Srivastava’s mock test is viral, see what he wrote on Oppenheimer

IIT Kanpur alumnus Aditya Srivastava secured the top rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2023. Before embarking on his UPSC journey, Srivastava was employed at Goldman Sachs in Bengaluru and was drawing a hefty monthly salary of ₹2.5 lakhs. Following the announcement of the results by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on April 16, a mock test attempted by Srivastava gained traction across social media platforms. Mock test that was shared with the claim that it was attempted by Aditya Srivastava. (X/@upsc_notes)

The mock test was shared on X handle @UPSC_Notes with the caption, “IAS topper Aditya Srivastava CSE AIR-1. Essay mock test copy.”

According to the mock test, Srivastava attempted the second question: “A mind all logic is like a knife all blade, it makes the hand bleed that uses it.”

He begins his essay with a reference to Oppenheimer's idea of the Manhattan Project and discusses the balance between logic and emotion.

He wrote, “In the 1940s, the World War II was at its peak. During such challenging times, a country and specifically one person, had the ‘brilliant’ idea of the Manhattan Project. The ensuing devastation of Hiroshima and Nagasaki made the bigoted brilliance an agent of doom. That man was Oppenheimer and his brilliance of logical exposition had created a void so deep for USA, it can’t be filled by putting the Burj Khalifa in it!”

The mock test was shared on April 17 on X. It has since then gone viral with over 3.3 million views and the numbers are still increasing. While a section of users found the mock test “brilliant”, others said that the essay was “bizarre”.

Disclaimer: HT.com cannot independently verify if this test was actually attempted by UPSC topper Aditya Srivastava.