US Ambassador Eric Garcetti shares stunning pics of Arunachal Pradesh

US ambassador Eric Garcetti took to X to share a series of photos of Arunachal Pradesh. He also mentioned that the images were captured during his first visit to the state. The image shows US Ambassador Eric Garcetti in Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh. (X/@USAmbIndia)

“Hello, Arunachal Pradesh! Excited for my first trip here, and am captivated by the warmth of the people. The landscapes in Pasighat are stunning!” he wrote. He also added a hashtag - #USIndiaTogether.

The first and second pictures show Ambassador Garcetti at Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh. The third photo shows him with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Take a look at this post by Ambassador Garcetti:

The post was shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, the tweet has collected close to 80,000 views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated nearly 3,200 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the post.

What did people say about Eric Garcetti’s tweet?

“Mr Ambassador, Arunachal Pradesh offers some of the finest tourist vacations in India. I hope this visit will spur you to encourage tourists, trekkers and wildlife enthusiasts to come to ALP & experience the culture & traditions of the loving people of the state on their India travels,” wrote an X user. “That's nice Eric, how're the vibes there,” posted another. “Most beautiful place,” added a third.