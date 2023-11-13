US artist’s jaw-dropping painting of Virat Kohli will stun you

An artist from the US went viral on social media after he created a jaw-dropping painting of Virat Kohli. The painting not only featured Kohli but also his jersey number. Since the artist posted a video showcasing his creation on Instagram, many flocked to the comments section to share their reactions.

Snapshot of the painting created by the artist. (Instagram/@Ben Labuzzetta)

The video was shared by artist Ben Labuzzetta. It shows how he created the number 18 on a massive canvas. Then, he uses blue and orange colours to create the painting. He starts with the number and then draws four portraits of Kohli inside the number.

Watch the video of Ben Labuzzetta creating this painting here:

This video was shared just two days ago. Since being posted, it has garnered close to 10 million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments.

Check out what people are saying about this clip here:

An individual wrote, “Wow man, that’s just amazing.”

A second shared, “Super bro, this is amazing.”

A third commented, “Respect for you bro.”

“The painting is so so good,” expressed a fourth.

Many others reacted to the video using heart and fire emojis. A few others also asked the artist to create a painting of MS Dhoni.

