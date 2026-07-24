US citizen confused between 50 LPA job in India and $100K yearly role in America: ‘What’s better??’

A US citizen faced with a difficult career choice turned to social media for advice. He asked users whether he should accept a $115,000 analyst role in the US or a ₹50 LPA senior manager job in India, raising concerns over career progression, quality of life, and demanding night-shift hours.

The US citizen’s post about his dilemma has prompted varied responses. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

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“50LPA in India (Senior support Manager) or $115k in USA (Business analyst) need to make decision quickly! Help!!” the Reddit user wrote.

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The individual posted if anyone would “leave a $100k remote job in the US for a ₹48–50 LPA remote Support Manager role in India?”

Seeking an unbiased opinion, the individual explained his situation. About his first option, he shared that the role in the USA comes with $100k/year along with “10% bonus + stock”. It is fully remote with a daytime shift.

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{{^usCountry}} Explaining the second option, the man shared that it is a fully remote job with a fixed CTC of ₹ 48–50 LPA. However, it is a managerial role in which the man has to manage a team of 20 people. “Permanent shift: 9:30 PM–6:30 AM IST (may change to 5:30 PM–2:00 AM in the future, but not guaranteed).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explaining the second option, the man shared that it is a fully remote job with a fixed CTC of ₹ 48–50 LPA. However, it is a managerial role in which the man has to manage a team of 20 people. “Permanent shift: 9:30 PM–6:30 AM IST (may change to 5:30 PM–2:00 AM in the future, but not guaranteed).” {{/usCountry}}

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The individual continued, “I’m a U.S. citizen, so returning to the U.S. later wouldn’t require visa sponsorship.”

What caused his dilemma was whether India's role could hurt his career after 2-4 years if he decided to move back to America.

“Would U.S. employers value this experience, or would stepping away from the U.S. job market make returning difficult?” he wrote, adding, “Also, from a lifestyle perspective, would you choose: Higher U.S. salary with a normal daytime schedule, or a leadership role in India with a permanent night shift?”

How did social media react?

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An individual commented, “Financially, it's a no-brainer. 50LPA in India gets you much more than 115k in the US. Based on what you say, if your work hours are fixed, you probably won't have to put in 10-12 hours a day in India. Ultimately, it will come down to where you want to live - the US or India.” Another posted, “I would never take a night shift job. The impact on your health and family life is too much.”

A third expressed, “If you don't see the role in India as mostly permanent, don't go for it. It's a good salary in India, and you'll have a better quality of life, but it might set your career back if you want to return to the US. Why are you moving to India?” The OP responded, “No reason, honestly. I don’t have kids or a wife. I thought it was a good opportunity as it’s a senior manager position. The U.S. position is a junior-level analyst position. That’s the only thing I’m having an issue with.”

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A fourth wrote, “If you are a US citizen, then you don’t need to worry. You always have an option to come back and try again. That is a huge flexibility. And whatever reason you are deciding to go to India, if that is important or personal, I would suggest going for it. But ultimately it depends on what you want.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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